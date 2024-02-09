Middlesbrough vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

The action continues in round 31 of the EFL Championship as Middlesbrough and Bristol City lock horns at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Having failed to win the last four meetings between the sides, Michael Carrick’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors and return to winning ways.

Middlesbrough suffered another blow in their quest for a playoff spot when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunderland last Sunday.

This came after a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash, which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end on January 23.

With 41 points from 29 matches, Middlesbrough are currently 12th in the Championship table, level on points with 11th-placed Watford.

Meanwhile, Bristol City were dumped out of the FA Cup on Wednesday, when they fell to a penalty shootout loss against Nottingham Forest in their fourth-round replay.

Prior to that, the Robins' four-game unbeaten run came to an end on February 2, when they suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Leeds United in the Championship.

With 38 points from 30 matches, Bristol City are currently 14th in the league table, three points and two places behind this weekend’s hosts.

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 35 wins from the last 88 meetings between the sides, Middlesbrough boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bristol City have picked up 29 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

The Robins are unbeaten in their last four games against Middlesbrough, claiming two wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in August 2021.

Carrick’s men have won just one of their last five home matches in all competitions while losing twice and picking up two draws since the turn of the year.

Bristol City are without a win in five consecutive away games, claiming three draws and losing twice since a 4-1 victory over Watford on Boxing Day.

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City Prediction

The last six meetings between Middlesbrough and Bristol City have produced a combined 21 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest at the Riverside Stadium. Carrick’s side head into the weekend as the in-form side and we fancy them claiming maximum points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 3-1 Bristol City

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last six clashes)