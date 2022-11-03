Middlesbrough vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2022

Middlesbrough and Bristol City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 20 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Hull City in midweek action. Chuba Akpom put Boro ahead with a first-half strike while two second-half own goals made sure of the result for Michael Carrick's side.

Bristol City suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United on home turf. Iliman Ndiaye's strike four minutes into the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Bristol City FC @BristolCity 🎙 Nigel Pearson previews this weekend's trip to the Riverside Stadium and much more in today's pre-match press conference.

The loss saw the Robins drop to 15th place in the table with 22 points to show for their efforts in 19 matches. Middlesbrough are 19th on 20 points.

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 85 occasions in the past. Middlesbrough have 35 wins to their name while Bristol City were victorious in 22 previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in February when Bristol claimed a 2-1 victory on home turf.

Bristol City have scored seven goals between the 31st and 45th minutes this season, the most in the Championship.

Middlesbrough are aiming to win back-to-back home games against Bristol City for the first time since 1991.

Four of Middlesbrough's last five games saw both sides find the back of the net.

Five of the last six head-to-head fixtures have produced three or more goals.

Bristol City have lost four of their last five matches on the road.

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City Prediction

Middlesbrough registered their first victory since Carrick was appointed as their new manager on Tuesday. The former Manchester United manager will be looking to build on that to help his side steer further clear of the relegation zone.

Bristol City have struggled on the road this term, losing four of their last five away games and visit the Riverside Stadium on the back of a three-game winless run.

Middlesbrough FC @Boro Michael has been speaking to the media ahead of his first home game

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Bristol City

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Middlesbrough to win (Bristol City have lost four of their last five matches on the road).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Four of Middlesbrough's last five games saw both sides find the back of the net).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six head-to-head fixtures have produced three or more goals).

