Middlesbrough vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Middlesbrough hope to continue their winning run in the Championship when they host a free-falling Bristol City at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday.

Eighth in the league with 13 wins and seven draws from 31 games, Boro have won each of their last two games. Most recently, they beat playoff hopefuls Reading in a stunning 2-0 win on the road.

They're level on points with Cardiff City but a position adrift due to an inferior goal-difference. This is something they'll try to remedy in the next game against a Bristol side on a downward spiral.

With a defeat in each of the last six games, the Robins have plummetted down from eighth to 15th in the standings. They have even failed to score in four consecutive games.

Dean Holden was given the boot last week but the club is yet to announce its next manager. In the interim, assistant head coach Keith Downing is handling the reigns.

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

In 82 games, Boro have the slight advantage between these rivals. Middlesbrough have beaten Bristol City 34 times and lost 26 games.

However, earlier this season, Boro clinched a 1-0 victory in Bristol in October, courtesy of a late strike from George Saville.

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-W

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City Team News

Middlesbrough

The home side has a clean bill of health going into the game with all key players available for selection once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bristol City

Andreas Weimann is the only long-term absentee for the Robins. He's been ruled out for the season after rupturing his ligament back in September.

Injured: Andreas Weimann

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Middlesbrough (3-1-4-2): Marcus Bettinelli; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair; Samy Morsy; Darnell Fisher, Marc Bola, Jonathan Howson, Neeskens Kebano; Ashley Fletcher, Duncan Watmore.

Bristol City (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley; Adrian Mariappa, Tomas Kalas, Taylor Moore; Jack Hunt, Zak Vyner, Henri Lansbury, Kasey Palmer, Steven Sessegnon; Antoine Semenyo, Famara Diedhou.

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City Prediction

Given the contrasting form of these sides, it's hard to predict anything but a win for the Middlesbrough.

Boro are in with an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs, and will look to bolster that ambition with a victory over Bristol City.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Bristol City