Middlesbrough vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough welcome Bristol City to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday on matchday two of the EFL Championship.

The home side suffered a debilitating 3-0 defeat away to new boys Blackpool in the League Cup on Wednesday. Callum Connolly, Shayne Lavery and Keshi Anderson all got on the scoresheet for the Tangerines.

Bristol City kicked off the campaign with a 1-1 draw also against Blackpool on home turf last weekend. Shayne Lavery scored a last-gasp equalizer to snatch a point for the hosts after Chris Martin had put the hosts ahead in the first half.

They followed that up with an elimination to Forest Green on penalties in the League Cup.

"Jackpot tickets, only a pound!" 🗣￡



Buy a #Boro jackpot ticket and you can pick up a free @AlfornoItalian's dessert as well as support @MFCFoundation 🍨 #UTB

Middlesbrough also kickstarted their league campaign with a 1-1 draw against Fulham. They currently sit in 11th place while Bristol City are three places below them.

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 83 occasions in the past and Middlesbrough have a better record with 34 wins to their name.

Bristol City were victorious on 27 occasions, while 22 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday 32 last season when Famara Diedhiou scored a first-half brace to help Bristol City pick up a 3-1 away win.

Middlesbrough form guide (including friendlies): L-D-W-L-W

Bristol City form guide (including friendlies): L-D-L-W-W

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City Team News

Middlesbrough

The hosts have Sammy Ameobi and Marcus Browne sidelined by injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the Boro.

Injuries: Sammy Ameobi, Marcus Browne

Suspension: None

🚨 Squad update 🚨



An update on Antoine Semenyo, Callum O'Dowda and Joe Williams.

Bristol City

Robbie Cundy, Callum O'Dowda and Antoine Semenyo are unavailable due to injuries. There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: Robbie Cundy, Callum O'Dowda, Antoine Semenyo

Suspension: None

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Lumley (GK); Marc Bola, Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Anfernee Dijksteel; Matt Crooks, Paddy McNair, Jonathan Howson; Sam Morsy, Duncan Watmore, Uche Ikpeazu

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley (GK); Jay DaSilva, Robert Atkinson, Nathan Baker, Zak Vyner; Andy King, Matthew James; Josh Bowler, Alex Scott, Andreas Weimann; Chris Martin

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City Prediction

There is little to choose between the sides and they are almost evenly matched across all departments.

Although one side could nick this one, we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Bristol City

