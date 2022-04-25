Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this week and will see Middlesbrough host Cardiff City at the Riverside on Wednesday night.

Middlesbrough are in poor form at the moment and have their promotion ambitions in peril. They played out an entertaining 1-1 draw against Swansea City in their last game and perhaps deserved to pick up maximum points but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The home side now sit eighth in the league table with 64 points from 43 games. They are five points behind the playoff spots and will be looking to reduce that gap this week.

Cardiff City are in poor form at the moment but have little to worry about with safety already confirmed. They lost 1-0 to Sheffield United in their last game, marking consecutive away defeats for the Bluebirds.

The visitors sit 19th in the Championship standings with 49 points from 43 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this week to end the campaign strongly.

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 68 meetings between Middlesbrough and Cardiff City. The hosts have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won 33 times. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Middlesbrough won 2-0.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: D-L-D-L-L

Cardiff City Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Team News

Middlesbrough

Matt Crooks remains out with a suspension due to an accumulation of bookings. Dael Fry, Sammy Ameobi and Darnell Fisher are all injured and will not play on Wednesday.

Injured: Dael Fry, Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Matt Crooks

Cardiff City

The visitors will be without the services of Isaac Vassell, Alex Smithies and Sean Morrison on Wednesday as the trio are all injured.

Injured: Isaac Vassell, Alex Smithies, Sean Morrison

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luke Daniels; Anfernee Dijksteel, Sol Bamba, Paddy McNair; Marc Bola, Riley McGree, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Isaiah Jones; Duncan Watmore, Folarin Balogun

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Dillon Philips; Perry Ng, Curtis Nelson, Oliver Denham; Cody Drameh, Will Vaulks, Ryan Wintle, Joel Bagan; Tommy Doyle; Rubin Colwill, Jordan Hugill

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Prediction

Middlesbrough are on a five-game winless run and have lost three times in that period. They have lost their last four games on home turf across all competitions, failing to score any goals in that run.

Cardiff City have lost their last three games on the bounce and four of their last five. They are on a run of back-to-back goalless outings and may have to settle for a point on Wednesday.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Cardiff City

Edited by Peter P