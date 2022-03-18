Middlesbrough vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

The quarter-finals of the FA Cup 2021-22 get underway on Saturday as Chelsea travel to North Yorkshire to face Middlesbrough.

The hosts are one of just two Championship clubs still remaining in the competition and overcame Chelsea's local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth-round fixture earlier this month.

The Blues beat Luton Town 3-2 in the previous round of fixtures to set up a date with Middlesbrough. The visitors traveled to Lille on Wednesday for the Champions League fixture and might be slightly tired for this game.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 116 times across all competitions and, as expected, Chelsea have been the better side, enjoying a 56-31 lead in wins while 29 games have ended in draws.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides across all competitions since 2017. The visitors are on an eight-game winning streak against their northern rivals.

They have met four times in the cup competition, with three games ending in wins for Chelsea and just one win for Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Chelsea form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Team News

Middlesbrough

Andraz Sporar and midfielder James Lea-Siliki missed out on the previous league game with injuries and are doubts for this game. Anfernee Dijksteel returned to the squad in the previous outing and should start here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Andraz Sporar, James Lea-Siliki

Suspended: None

Chelsea

Ben Chilwell is a long-term absentee with a knee injury while Andreas Christensen was taken off the pitch in the Champions League game against Lille and is not expected to travel to Middlesbrough.

Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi face late fitness tests ahead of the trip, while Thomas Tuchel is also expected to make some changes to the starting XI from the game against Lille.

Injured: Andreas Christensen, Ben Chilwell

Doubtful: Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley (GK); Patrick McNair, Dael Fry, Lee Peltier; Neil Taylor, Marcus Tavernier, Jonathan Howson, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones; Folarin Balogun, Aaron Connolly

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK); Trevor Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr; César Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Saul Niguez, Mateo Kovačić; Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Prediction

Middlesbrough have been inconsistent throughout the season and have surprised all by reaching the quarter-finals of the competition. Chelsea are on a five-game winning streak across all competitions and are the favorites here.

This will be the sixth game of the month for the visitors and this busy schedule is the only thing that might work against them here. Nonetheless, the capital club have enough squad depth to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Chelsea

