Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Middlesbrough are set to play host to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday at the Riverside Stadium for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Middlesbrough come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Wayne Rooney's Derby County yesterday at the Pride Park Stadium. First-half goals from striker Lee Gregory and Turkey international Colin Kazim-Richards ensured victory for Derby County. Midfielder Neeskens Kebano scored the consolation goal for Middlesbrough.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe Wanderers yesterday at the John Smith's Stadium. Goals from young midfielder Anis Mehmeti, veteran left-back Joe Jacobson and midfielder Josh Knight secured the win for Wycombe Wanderers. Curacao international Juninho Bacuna and forward Isaac Mbenza scored the consolation goals for Huddersfield Town.

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Middlesbrough hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost two and drawn three.

#htafc Head Coach Carlos Corberán:



“We should have scored a third goal at 2-0, then they scored before half time.



“We lost confidence to do what we had to in the second half and they unbalanced the game.



“We played with too many doubts.” pic.twitter.com/Lg5lasBpkb — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) February 13, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Huddersfield Town beating Middlesbrough 3-2. Goals from Dutch midfielder Carel Eiting, veteran striker Fraizer Campbell and young forward Josh Koroma sealed the deal for the Terriers. Winger Marvin Johnson and striker Britt Assombalonga scored the goals for Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-D-L-L

Huddersfield Town form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-D-L-L

Advertisement

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough will be without young winger Marcus Browne and forward Yannick Bolasie while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Marcus Tavernier and centre-back Dael Fry.

Injured: Marcus Browne, Yannick Bolasie

Doubtful: Marcus Tavernier, Dael Fry

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan will be unable to call upon the services of winger Rolando Aarons, German centre-back Christopher Schindler, young forward Josh Koroma, midfielder Carel Eiting, attacker Danny Grant and defender Tommy Elphick.

There are doubts over the availability of attacker Danny Ward and centre-back Rarmani Edmonds-Green. Left-back Harry Toffolo is suspended.

Injured: Rolando Aarons, Christopher Schindler, Tommy Elphick, Carel Eiting, Danny Grant

Doubtful: Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Danny Ward

Suspended: Harry Toffolo

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcus Bettinelli, Darnell Fisher, Anfernee Dijksteel, Paddy McNair, Marc Bola, Sam Morsy, Jonny Howson, Neeskens Kebano, George Saville, Duncan Watmore, Britt Assombalonga

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Schofield, Richard Stearman, Richard Keogh, Naby Sarr, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Alex Vallejo, Duane Holmes, Juninho Bacuna, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Middlesbrough have lost four of their last five league games, and are currently 8th in the league table. Neil Warnock's side were buoyed by the arrival of forward Yannick Bolasie on loan from Everton in January, but the 31-year old is now nursing an injury, and the likes of Duncan Watmore and Britt Assombalonga could prove to be crucial.

Advertisement

Getting his practice in for lifting the big one 😍🏆 #UTB https://t.co/RrCTx0Ny2p — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) February 12, 2021

Huddersfield Town, like Middlesbrough, are not in good form. They are 18th in the league table, and have lost three of their last five games. The Terriers are now five points ahead of 22nd-placed Sheffield Wednesday, who have a game in hand.

Both sides are struggling at the moment, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-0 Huddersfield Town

Also Read: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional Instagram post on his birthday