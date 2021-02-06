Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional Instagram post on his birthday

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has penned an emotional post on Instagram, with the attacker turning 36 on 5th February.

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the best footballers to have played the game, and his longevity at the highest level has been highly appreciated.

The Portugal international turned 36 yesterday, while also celebrating 20 years as a professional footballer. The forward admitted that he could not promise another 20 years of the same.

However, the former Real Madrid star promised to give his best for as long as he played.

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a stellar career playing for some of the biggest clubs in world football, and continues to be regarded as one of the best players in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably Juventus' most important player

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 for a club-record fee of €100 million, and has been a fine player for them.

The attacker has made 112 appearances in all competitions and scored 87 goals, and is arguably Juventus' most important player.

However, there have been suggestions that Juventus could look to sell Cristiano Ronaldo, given his astronomical wages. The Old Lady are reportedly keen to reduce the average age of the squad, and let go of Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain last summer.

German midfielder Sami Khedira left the club in January, while young players like Weston McKennie, Dejan Kulusevski and Arthur have all signed for the club.

Despite his age, Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the best players in Serie A since his arrival, and would not be short of suitors if Juventus do try to sell him. A return to Manchester United was suggested a few weeks ago, while Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain were also linked.

These rumours have died down since then, and Cristiano Ronaldo looks settled at Juventus. He is the top goalscorer in Serie A so far this season, scoring 15 goals in 16 appearances.

Juventus are currently 4th in the league table, and have been an inconsistent unit under the management of Andrea Pirlo.

Cristiano Ronaldo turns 36 today.



▪️ 22 goals in 23 games this season

▪️ Became top goalscorer of all time last month

▪️ Second man to score 100 international goals



Ageless 🐐 @brfootball pic.twitter.com/kW9bcwR0zM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 5, 2021

