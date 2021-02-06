Michael Owen predicts the result for Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Former Liverpool and Stoke City striker Michael Owen has predicted the result of the Aston Villa vs Arsenal game to be played later today.

Aston Villa are set to play host to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at Villa Park today in their latest Premier League game, and Owen has had his say on who will triumph.

Regarded as one of the best strikers in the world during his prime, Owen has predicted a win for Dean Smith's Aston Villa over Arsenal. The 41-year old admitted that he was not sure which Arsenal side were going to turn up.

"I'm not sure which Arsenal are going to turn up, and I really rate Dean Smith's side at present. I'm going for a 3-1 win to the Villans." said Owen.

Arsenal have been an inconsistent unit this season, while Aston Villa have been one of the better teams in the league so far.

Arsenal hoping for Martin Odegaard impact

Martin Odegaard has joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid

Arsenal have struggled for much of the season, and manager Mikel Arteta has come under immense pressure after multiple poor performances.

The Gunners' captain and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not been able to replicate his goalscoring form from past seasons. The Gabon international has made 18 appearances in the Premier League so far, scoring only five goals.

A lack of creativity from midfield has been an issue. This saw Arsenal linked with a variety of players in January, including Isco, Christian Eriksen and Emiliano Buendia.

Arsenal decided to sign talented midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on loan, and they will hope that the Norway international and youngster Emile Smith Rowe provide the necessary creativity from the middle of the park.

Arteta's side are currently 10th in the league table. Aston Villa are 9th, one point ahead of Arsenal, but have two games in hand.

Apart from Odegaard, Arsenal also signed Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 28-year old will provide some much-needed competition to German shot-stopper Bernd Leno.

There were also some departures in January. Centre-backs Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis and midfielder Mesut Ozil have left the club permanently, while versatile player Ainsley-Maitland Niles and left-back Sead Kolasinac have been loaned out.

