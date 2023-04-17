Middlesbrough vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2023

Middlesbrough will host Hull City at Riverside on Wednesday in another round of Championship football.

The home side have enjoyed a resurgence under manager Michael Carrick and are now closing in on a playoff spot. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 5-1 demolition of Norwich City featuring goals from four different players, including Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer, who netted a brace.

Middlesbrough sit fourth in the Championship standings with 71 points from 42 games. They will be targeting victory this Wednesday as they gear up for the playoffs.

Hull have had mixed results in the league this season but remain hopeful of a mid-table finish at the end of the campaign. They played out a goalless draw against Blackburn Rovers last time out and had a presentable chance to take the lead in the second half but failed to convert.

The visitors sit 15th in the league table with 53 points from 42 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this week.

Middlesbrough vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 71 meetings between Middlesbrough and Hull. The hosts have won 31 of those games while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Middlesbrough have picked up 42 points on home turf in the league this season. Only league leaders Burnley (51) have picked up more.

Only five of Hull's 13 league wins this season have come on the road.

The Boro are the highest-scoring side in the English second-tier this season, with a goal tally of 79.

Middlesbrough vs Hull City Prediction

Middlesbrough's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last nine home matches and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Hull are on a five-game unbeaten run but have won just one of their last seven matches. They are without a win in their last eight away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Hull City

Middlesbrough vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last 10 matchups)

