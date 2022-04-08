Middlesbrough vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough will welcome Hull City to the Riverside Stadium for a matchday 41 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Fulham on Wednesday. The red-hot Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the match-winning goal in the 73rd minute to push the Cottagers one step closer to automatic promotion.

Hull City also suffered a defeat by the same scoreline against Huddersfield Town on home turf. Harry Toffolo's second-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left the Tigers in 20th position, having garnered 41 points from 40 matches played so far. Middlesbrough have 62 points to show for their efforts in 39 matches and are in seventh spot, two points behind the playoff places.

Middlesbrough vs Hull City Head-to-Head

This will be the 70th meeting between the two sides, with Middlesbrough having 30 wins to their name. Hull City were victorious on 20 occasions, while 19 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021. Joe Lumley's own goal and Mallik Wilks' injury-time strike saw Hull City secure a 2-0 home win.

Middlesbrough form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Hull City form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Middlesbrough vs Hull City Team News

Middlesbrough

Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fischer and Martin Payero have been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fischer, Martin Payero

Suspension: None

Hull City @HullCity Shota Arveladze has provided an update on the squad ahead of this weekend's game against Middlesbrough.



Hull City

Josh Emmanuel and Andy Cannon are unavailable due to injuries, while Tom Eaves is suspended.

Injuries: Josh Emmanuel, Andy Cannon

Suspension: Tom Eaves

Middlesbrough vs Hull City Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair; Marc Bola, Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier, Jonathan Howson, Isaiah Jones; Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matt Ingram; Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin, Jacob Greaves; Ryan Longman, Richie Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Brandon Fleming; George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter; Allahyar Sayyadamanesh

Middlesbrough vs Hull City Prediction

Middlesbrough's defeat to Fulham put a dent in their promotion aspirations but they will be keen to get right back on track with a win over an out-of-sorts Hull City.

Boro have a strong home record and enter the game as favorites. We are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Hull City

