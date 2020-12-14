Middlesbrough vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Middlesbrough are set to play hosts to Luton Town at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Middlesbrough come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Millwall on Saturday at the Riverside Stadium.

A brace from former Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore and a goal from young midfielder Marcus Tavernier ensured victory for Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough.

Luton Town, on the other hand, beat Preston North End 3-0 on Saturday at Kenilworth Road.

A hat-trick from Republic of Ireland international James Collins sealed the win for Nathan Jones' Luton Town.

Middlesbrough vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

In two previous encounters between the two sides, Luton Town have won one game and drawn the other one.

The two clubs last faced each other in February this year, with Luton Town beating Middlesbrough 1-0. A first-half goal from former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe secured the win for Luton Town.

Middlesbrough form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-L-L-W

Luton Town form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-L-D-W

Middlesbrough vs Luton Town Team News

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has a few players sidelined. Former Leeds United and Norwich City midfielder Jonny Howson, centre-back Grant Hall, striker Ashley Fletcher and centre-back Nathan Wood are all out injured. There are doubts over the availability of winger Marcus Browne.

Injured: Ashley Fletcher, Grant Hall, Jonny Howson, Nathan Wood

Doubtful: Marcus Browne

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Luton Town will be without Croatian goalkeeper Simon Sluga, striker Danny Hylton and midfielder Eunan O'Kane, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Simon Sluga, Danny Hylton, Eunan O'Kane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marcus Bettinelli, Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Marc Bola, Marcus Tavernier, George Saville, Sam Morsy, Marvin Johnson, Duncan Watmore, Chuba Akpom

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): James Shea, Matty Pearson, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Glen Rea, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Harry Cornick, James Collins, George Moncur

Middlesbrough vs Luton Town Prediction

Middlesbrough sit ninth in the league table. New signing Duncan Watmore has done well so far, scoring four goals in six games, while former Arsenal attacker Chuba Akpom has had a slow start. The likes of Marcus Tavernier and Paddy McNair continue to be crucial for the side.

Luton Town, on the other hand, have done well this season. They sit 11th in the league table, and under manager Nathan Jones they have performed above expectations. Veteran striker James Collins has been fundamental to these performances.

A close match is expected, with Middlesbrough likely to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Luton Town

