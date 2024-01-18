Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Rotherham United set out in search of their first win of the year when they journey to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough on Saturday. With the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea on the horizon, Boro will look to pick up a morale-boosting result and generate some momentum.

Middlesbrough continued their quest for a playoff spot last weekend when they picked up a 3-1 victory over Millwall at the Den. This followed a stunning 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals on January 9, which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end.

With 39 points from 27 matches, Middlesbrough are currently 10th in the Championship table, just one point adrift of the playoff places.

Meanwhile, Rotherham United suffered a second consecutive defeat last Saturday when they were beaten 1-0 by Stoke City at the New York Stadium. The Millers, who are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table, have now gone four consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws.

Incidentally, Rotherham’s most recent victory came against Middlesbrough on Boxing Day when they edged out Boro 1-0 on home turf.

Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 43 meetings between the sides, Middlesbrough boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Rotherham United have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Middlesbrough have failed to win their last three Championship games against the Millers, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 2-1 victory in April 2021.

Rotherham are without a win in 28 consecutive away matches across all competitions, losing 19 and claiming nine draws since a 1-0 victory at Sheffield United in November 2022.

Middlesbrough have lost three of their last four home games in the league, with a 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on December 23 being the exception.

Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United Prediction

Rotherham have gone over a year without a win away from home and are in for a tough 90 minutes at the Riverside Stadium. We predict Middlesbrough will come away with all three points and make it three wins on the trot this weekend.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Rotherham United

Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes)