Middlesbrough vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2025

Middlesbrough will invite fourth-placed Sunderland to the Riverside Stadium in yet another edition of the Tees–Wear derby in the EFL Championship on Monday. The hosts have 12 wins from 29 league games and are in seventh place in the league table with 44 points. The Black Cats have 15 wins and are in fourth place with 55 points.

Boro have won two of their six games in 2025 thus far while suffering three losses. They played Preston North End in their previous league outing and fell to a 2-1 away loss. Delano Burgzorg equalized in the 52nd minute but Emil Riis Jakobsen restored Preston's lead in the 78th minute.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Championship in 2025, winning three of the five games. They played out a 2-2 home draw against Plymouth Argyle last time around thanks to second-half goals from Wilson Isidor and Trai Hume.

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 154 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 63 wins. Boro are not far behind with 54 wins and 37 games have ended in draws.

The hosts were unbeaten in their Championship meetings against the Black Cats last season, recording a win and playing out a draw.

Sunderland registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last six Championship home games, playing to three draws and keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors are unbeaten in their two Championship away games in 2025 while keeping clean sheets in .

Seven of the last nine meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the hosts keeping five clean sheets.

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland Prediction

Boro have seen a drop in form recently, losing three of their last four games. Nonetheless, they are unbeaten in their last six league games at home and will look to extend that unbeaten streak here. They are unbeaten in their last five home games in this fixture, recording four wins and keeping four clean sheets.

Emmanuel Latte Lath was injured last week and is unlikely to start here. Tommy Conway is back in training and faces a late fitness test. Jonny Howson, Sol Brynn, and Riley McGree remain sidelined with injuries for Michael Carrick.

The Black Cats have won just one of their last four games while playing two draws. They have won just two of their last nine Championship away games with five ending in draws. They have won just two of their last 11 games in this fixture.

Alan Browne, Romaine Mundle, and Tommy Watson are injured. Ian Poveda was an unused substitute against Plymouth and is likely to start from the bench here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Boro's home record in this fixture, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Sunderland

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

