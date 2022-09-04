Middlesbrough vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Middlesbrough will play host to Sunderland at the Riverside Stadium in round eight of the EFL Championship on Monday.

The Black Cats will head into the game seeking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last nine meetings since 2008.

Middlesbrough were sent crashing down to earth on Tuesday, succumbing 2-1 at Watford.

Boro had previously picked up three draws and two losses in their opening five games before claiming their first win of the season by beating Swansea 2-1 at home.

Middlesbrough’s underwhelming start to the season sees them languishing in 22nd place in standings, picking up six points from a possible 21.

Meanwhile, Sunderland returned to winning ways, edging out Rotherham United 3-0 at home.

They have now won two of their last three league games, with a 1-0 loss against Norwich City on August 27 interspersed between the two victories. With 11 points from seven games, Sunderland are eighth in the standings but could rise as high as fourth with all three points here.

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland Head-To-Head

With 61 wins from the last 149 meetings between the two teams, Sunderland boasts a superior record in this fixture. Middlesbrough have picked up 50 wins in this period, while 38 games have ended all square.

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-D

Sunderland Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland Team News

Middlesbrough

Boro will be without Zackary Steffen, Darnell Fisher and Chuba Akpom, who are recuperating from injury.

Injured: Zackary Steffen, Darnell Fisher, Chuba Akpom

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sunderland

Daniel Ballard, Niall Huggins and Leon Dajaku have all been sidelined due to injury.

Injured: Daniel Ballard, Niall Huggins, Leon Dajaku

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland Predicted XIs

Middlesbrough (3-5-2): Liam Roberts; Anfernee Dijksteel, Patrick Mcnair. Matt Clarke; Isaiah Jones, Alex Mowatt, Riley McGree, Matt Crooks, Ryan Giles; Marcus Forss, Rodrigo Muniz

Sunderland (3-5-2): Anthony Patterson; Luke O'Nien, Danny Batth, Dennis Cirkin; Lynden Gooch, Dan Neil, Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans, Jack Clarke; Ross Stewart, Ellis Simms

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland Prediction

While Sunderland will look to pick up their third win in four away games, they face a Middlesbrough side who are unbeaten in their last nine games. Boro have struggled to hit their stride early on but should do enough to leave with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Sunderland

