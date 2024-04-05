Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024 

Middlesbrough welcome Swansea City to the Riverside Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday 41 clash on Saturday (April 6th).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday on Monday. They went ahead through Michael Ihiekwe's 41st-minute own goal while Isaiah Jones doubled their lead in the 73rd minute.

Swansea City, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to QPR. Steve Cook's 71st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss left the Swans in 15th spot, having garnered 47 points from 40 games. Middlesbrough are ninth with 58 points to show for their efforts in 40 games.

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 56th meeting between the two sides. Middlesbrough have 24 wins to their name, Swansea were victorious on 19 occasions while 12 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Middlesbrough claimed a 2-1 away win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Seven of Middlesbrough's last eight league games, including each of the last five, have produced less than three goals.

Swansea City's last five league games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Middlesbrough are currently on a six-game unbeaten run (four wins).

Swansea City have picked up just one point from a possible 21 against sides beginning this round in the top nine (six losses).

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Prediction

Middlesbrough have boosted their fading playoff hopes with their current six-game unbeaten run. Michael Carrick's side are six points off the top six and their chances in this game will be boosted by playing in front of their fans.

Boro are seeking a fourth successive unbeaten game in front of their fans. Furthermore, they have won the last three head-to-head games they have hosted.

Swansea City suffered a narrow one-goal margin in each of those defeats and another keenly-contested game could be on the cards. The Welsh outfit are comfortably in mid-table obscurity and do not have much motivation left for the rest of the campaign.

Both sides' games tend to be low-scoring and we are backing Middlesbrough to claim maximum points with a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-0 Swansea City

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals