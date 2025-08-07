Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Middlesbrough will host Swansea City at the Riverside on Saturday in the opening round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. Both teams will be looking to kick off the new campaign with a solid performance and set a precedent for a productive season.

Middlesbrough were in the running for promotion playoffs qualification for a considerable part of last season, but struggled to pick up results in the final weeks and ended up finishing four points outside the top six. The hosts failed to pick up a win in their five preseason friendlies despite playing against three lower-division teams, but will hope to produce something much better when the season kicks off this weekend.

Swansea City took part in only four games during the off-season, winning the first against Stevenage before losing to Cheltenham, Exeter, and French outfit Lorient. The visitors finished last season just three points and a single place behind Saturday's opponents, but will remain optimistic to fight for promotion going into their eighth consecutive season in the second division of English football.

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 58 previous occasions going into this weekend’s fixture. Middlesbrough have won 26 of those games, 12 have ended in draws, while Swansea have won the remaining 20.

Boro have scored 14 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture and only failed to get on the scoresheet in one of those games.

The Swans have only won two of their last 10 meetings with this weekend's hosts.

The visitors have failed to get on the scoresheet in four of the last ten matches against Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough finished the previous Championship season with the joint-third best offensive record, having scored 64 goals across 46 games.

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Prediction

The hosts are slight favorites going into the weekend, but will need to be at their best to get all three points. Boro will also hope to get a boost from their home advantage in the season opener.

Swansea will be optimistic to come away with a point when they make the trip to Riverside this weekend, but will need to improve on their offensive capabilities from last season to get a result.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Swansea City

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the score sheet in four of the hosts' last five games)

