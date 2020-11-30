Middlesbrough vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Middlesbrough will have been bitterly disappointed to have fallen to defeat to Huddersfield Town in their last game, as it cost them a place in the top six.

Fans will be frustrated after being so close in recent weeks but not crossing that line and now they sit 10th and three points clear of the playoffs.

Swansea City’s win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday bumped them up to fourth and solidified their place in the top six.

A win could see them into the top two by the close of play on Wednesday should results this week go in their favor.

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Head-to-head

Middlesbrough have not beaten the Swans in their last five meetings and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

In fact, Boro have not beaten Swansea in the Championship since August 2009 – eight second-tier games ago.

Their only win over their opponents in the past 11 years came in December 2016 when they claimed a 3-0 win while both were competing in the Premier League.

The historical records are almost neck-and-neck, with Middlesbrough beating Swansea 19 times, losing on 18 occasions and sharing a draw in 11 matches.

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Team News

Britt Assombalonga and Marvin Johnson are certain to start after netting at the weekend while Marcus Bettinelli will look to keep his second consecutive home clean sheet in between the sticks.

Injured: Grant Hall, Ashley Fletcher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Andre Ayew made his return from injury in the 1-0 win on Sunday, a massive boost for the promotion hopefuls.

Marc Guehi also played his first game since recovering from a knock as Swansea slowly get back up to full strength at just the right time of the season.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Middlesbrough predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcus Bettinelli, Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Marc Bola, Jonny Howson, George Saville, Patrick Roberts, Marcus Tavernier, Marvin Johnson, Britt Assombalonga

Swansea City predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Jake Bidwell, Connor Roberts, Korey Smith, Jay Fulton, Yan Dhanda, Jamal Lowe, Andre Ayew

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Prediction

Middlesbrough have shown their defensive resilience all season but they come up against a side who have a better defensive record than themselves.

Furthermore, the visitors are back up to almost full strength and they will face an outfit who will be dampened by their defeat last time out. We expect Swansea City to emerge as the victors in this battle.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Swansea City