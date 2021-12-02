Middlesbrough vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Middlesbrough and Swansea City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 21 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts halted a five-game winless run with a 2-1 away victory over Huddersfield Town last weekend. Duncan Watmore's first-half strike guided Boro to all three points.

Swansea City fell to a 3-2 defeat to Reading on home turf. Danny Drinkwater, Andy Carroll and Tom Dele-Bashiru were among the goals for the visitors.

The defeat dealt a blow to the Welsh outfit's promotion aspirations. They currently sit in ninth spot and are six points behind the playoff spots. Middlesbrough have garnered 26 points from 20 matches to sit in 12th spot.

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 50 occasions in the past and Middlesbrough have a marginally better record with 20 wins to their name.

Swansea City were victorious on 19 occasions while 11 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Andre Ayew scored a brace to guide Swansea City to a 2-1 victory on home turf.

Middlesbrough form guide: W-L-D-D-L

Swansea City form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Team News

Middlesbrough

Dael Fry and Martin Payero have returned to training after an injury lay-off and may feature in the game. Lee Peltier is out for a month with a hamstring injury and Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall, Sammy Ameobi and Marcus Browne are also unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Lee Peltier, Marcus Browne, Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall, Sammy Ameobi

Doubtful: Dael Fry, Martin Payero

Suspension: None

Swansea City

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luke Daniels (GK); Anfernee Dijksteel, Souleymane Bamba, Paddy McNair; Marc Bola, Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier, Jonathan Howson, Iisiah Jones; Duncan Watmore, Andraz Sporar

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Hamer (GK); Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett; Jake Bidwell, Matt Grimes, Korey Smith, Ethan Laird; Jamie Paterson, Oliver Ntcham, Joel Piroe

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Prediction

Just one point separates the two sides in the table, which showcases how closely matched they are.

The home side have been galvanized by Chris Wilder's appointment and a win would see them knocking on the door of the playoff spots. Both sides have enough quality to find the back of the net and we are backing them to cancel one another in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Swansea City

Edited by Shardul Sant