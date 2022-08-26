Middlesbrough vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022–23

Middlesbrough play host to Swansea City on Saturday

Middlesbrough play host to Swansea City at the Riverside Stadium in round six of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Boro head into the weekend as one of just two sides yet to taste victory in the new campaign and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Middlesbrough failed to get up and running in the new EFL Championship campaign as they fell to a 1-0 loss away to Reading last weekend.

They have now failed to win any of their six games this season, a run which saw them crash out of the EFL Cup courtesy of a 1-0 first-round loss to Barnsley a fortnight ago.

Middlesbrough are currently 23rd in the Championship table after picking up three points from their opening five games.

Meanwhile, Swansea City failed to return to winning ways last time out as they were beaten 2-0 by Luton Town on home turf.

Prior to that, the Swans claimed a 1-0 victory at Blackpool on August 13 to end their three-game winless run before holding out for a 2-2 draw with Millwall three days later.

Swansea City are currently 20th in the league table after claiming one win and five points from their opening Championship outings.

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Head-To-Head

With 21 wins from the last 52 meetings between the sides, Middlesbrough boasts a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Swansea City have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while 12 games have ended all square.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: L-D-D-L-L

Swansea City Form Guide: L-D-W-L-L

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Team News

Middlesbrough

Barring any late fitness issues, Middlesbrough head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Swansea City

The Swans will be without Jamie Paterson, Joel Latibeaudiere and Liam Walsh, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Jamie Paterson, Joel Latibeaudiere, Liam Walsh

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zack Steffen; Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan, Marc Bola; Isaiah Jones, Ryan Giles, Patrick McNair, Jonathan Howson, Alex Mowatt; Riley McGree, Marcus Forss

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andrew Fisher; Harry Darling, Kyle Naughton, Nathan Wood; Joel Latibeaudiere, Ryan Manning, Joe Allen, Matt Grimes; Olivier Ntcham, Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City Prediction

Middlesbrough have staggered into the new campaign and will be desperate to get up and running this weekend. They face a Swansea side who have also struggled to grind out results early on and we predict they will make use of their home advantage to claim a slender victory.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Swansea City

