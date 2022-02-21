Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship returns this week and will see Middlesbrough host West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night.

Middlesbrough's good form took a hit this weekend as they were beaten 2-1 by Bristol City. The result would have been a bitter pill to swallow for Boro as they were quite clearly the dominant side but failed to convert their chances when they came.

The hosts sit seventh in the league table with 49 points from 31 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways when they play later this week.

West Bromwich Albion are yet to get going under new boss Steve Bruce. They were beaten 2-0 by in-form Luton Town in their last game and had multiple chances to score goals but were guilty of atrocious finishing.

The Baggies sit 11th in the Championship standings with 46 points from 32 games. They will be looking to begin picking up points before their hopes of promotion fizzle out completely.

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

There have been 98 meetings between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion. The hosts have won 43 of those games while the visitors have won 34 times. There have been 23 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. The game ended 1-1.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: L-W-D-W-L

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Middlesbrough

Marc Bola remains out of the Middlesbrough set-up due to injuries and will miss Tuesday's game as a result.

Injured: Marc Bola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

Daryl Dike, Robert Snodgrass and Kean Bryan are all out with injuries and will miss the midweek clash. Matt Phillips is a doubt for the game as he recovers from an injury.

Injured: Daryl Dike, Robert Snodgrass, Kean Bryan

Doubtful: Matt Phillips

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley (GK); Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair; Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Neil Taylor; Folarin Balogun, Aaron Connolly

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): David Button (GK); Matt Clarke, Semi Ajayi, Cedric Kipre; Darnell Furlong, Jayson Molumby, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend; Karlan Grant, Adam Reach; Andy Carroll

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Middlesbrough's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten run across all competitions in which they won three times, including a cup victory over Manchester United.

West Bromwich Albion are winless and goalless in all three games under new manager Steve Bruce. They are on a five-game winless run and have won just one of their last 11 games across all competitions. The hosts should return to winning ways this weekend.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

