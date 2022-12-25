Middlesbrough will host Wigan Athletic at the Riverside on Monday (December 26) in the Championship.
The hosts endured a difficult start to their season but have begun to pick up points under new manager Michael Carrick. Middlesbrough were, however, beaten 3-1 by league leaders Burnley in their last game. Boro conceded three times in a 12-minute spell midway through the second half after opening the scoring just after the restart. Middlesbrough are 14th in the league with 30 points from 23 games.
Wigan, meanwhile, enjoyed a decent start to life in the Championship but have run out of steam to find themselves in the drop zone. The newly promoted side lost 2-1 to second-placed Sheffield United in their last game. Wigan were two goals down before Nathan Broadhead netted a second-half consolation strike.
The visitors are 22nd in the standings with 25 points but will exit the drop zone with maximum points.
Middlesbrough vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 20 meetings between Middlesbrough and Wigan, with the hosts leading 9-2 and nine games drawn.
- The Boro are unbearen in their last 12 games in the fixture since 2008.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in the fixture and their last ten across competitions.
- The hosts have scored 32 league goals this season. Only the top two teams - Burnley (46) and Sheffield United (38) - in the Championship have scored more.
- Four of Wigan's six league wins this season have come away from home.
- Only two of Middlesbrough's nine league defeats this season have come at home.
Middlesbrough vs Wigan Athletic Prediction
Middlesbrough's latest result snapped their four-game winning streak. They're unbeaten in their last three home games and will fancy their chances here.
Wigan, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings, winning just one of their last ten league games. They have lost four of their last six away league outings, so a defeat could be on the cards.
Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Wigan Athletic
Middlesbrough vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Wigan to concede first: Yes (The away team have conceded the first goal in six of their last eight games.)