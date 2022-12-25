Middlesbrough will host Wigan Athletic at the Riverside on Monday (December 26) in the Championship.

The hosts endured a difficult start to their season but have begun to pick up points under new manager Michael Carrick. Middlesbrough were, however, beaten 3-1 by league leaders Burnley in their last game. Boro conceded three times in a 12-minute spell midway through the second half after opening the scoring just after the restart. Middlesbrough are 14th in the league with 30 points from 23 games.

Wigan, meanwhile, enjoyed a decent start to life in the Championship but have run out of steam to find themselves in the drop zone. The newly promoted side lost 2-1 to second-placed Sheffield United in their last game. Wigan were two goals down before Nathan Broadhead netted a second-half consolation strike.

The visitors are 22nd in the standings with 25 points but will exit the drop zone with maximum points.

Middlesbrough vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Middlesbrough and Wigan, with the hosts leading 9-2 and nine games drawn.

The Boro are unbearen in their last 12 games in the fixture since 2008.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in the fixture and their last ten across competitions.

The hosts have scored 32 league goals this season. Only the top two teams - Burnley (46) and Sheffield United (38) - in the Championship have scored more.

Four of Wigan's six league wins this season have come away from home.

Only two of Middlesbrough's nine league defeats this season have come at home.

Middlesbrough vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Middlesbrough's latest result snapped their four-game winning streak. They're unbeaten in their last three home games and will fancy their chances here.

Wigan, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings, winning just one of their last ten league games. They have lost four of their last six away league outings, so a defeat could be on the cards.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Middlesbrough vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Wigan to concede first: Yes (The away team have conceded the first goal in six of their last eight games.)

