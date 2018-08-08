Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 midfielders Barcelona can target instead of Paul Pogba

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.53K   //    08 Aug 2018, 04:41 IST

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League
Barcelona are said to be interested in Pogba

The news that FC Barcelona had made a players-plus-cash bid for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has been one of the more surprising subplots in this summer’s transfer window.

According to reports, Blaugrana president Josep Bartomeu had made a €50 million plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes offer to the Red Devils.

While the offer was swiftly rejected by the Red Devils’ hierarchy and manager Jose Mourinho, Pogba-to-Barcelona is a very intriguing prospect. On one hand, his passing range, ability to dictate play and physical attributes could certainly add quality to Barca’s midfield.

However, given that midfielders Arturo Vidal and Arthur Melo have already been signed, it seems strange that the Blaugrana would pursue such an obviously expensive move. Bearing in mind youth team products Carlos Alena, Sergi Samper, Denis Suarez and Sergio Busquets alongside Ivan Rakitic are already in Ernesto Valverde’s team, the pursuing of Pogba begins to make even less sense.

Barcelona would be better served targeting a younger and cheaper alternative to the French World Cup winner. Here are 5 options the board could look at instead:

#5 Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund)

The German youngster would be an awesome signing for Barca
The German youngster would be an awesome signing for Barca

The brilliant young German is on this list for a reason; he has the skillset required to be almost as good as some of Barca’s most elevated central midfielders: the likes of Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez

A very intelligent youngster, alongside Leroy Sane, his absence from the German World Cup team raised a few eyebrows. Able to be effective both offensively and defensively, Weigl looks tailor-made and more suited to manager Valverde’s style than Pogba.

A look at his displays for Borussia Dortmund shows that he is usually responsible for building attacks from the back. More often than not, it is he who is tasked with receiving the ball from the centre-backs and either retain possession or starting attacks.

In situations where the intention is to quickly counter, his quick thinking and long-range passes will be of great benefit to the Blaugrana’s pacy wingers or overlapping full-backs. His passes will help create chances by getting the ball to them quickly and bypassing the opposing midfield.

Also capable, if need be, of acting as the most defensive player in a midfield two/trio, his marking and defensive abilities are more than adequate and would be especially useful in the absence of Busquets.

It is difficult to determine just how much Barca will need to part with to get the young genius. However, given the recent arrivals of experienced internationals Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney, it seems Dortmund might be willing to listen to offers for one of their most valuable assets.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football FC Bayern Munich Football Paul Pogba Thiago Alcantara
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
10 amazing players sold by Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba and the Barcelona speculations
RELATED STORY
5 Alternate Replacements For Andres Iniesta
RELATED STORY
Merits and demerits of Barcelona signing Arturo Vidal
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona reach surprise agreement with Bayern...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona hijack another transfer as Bayern...
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola's Greatest XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 successful footballers whose fathers were football legends
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us