Midtjylland vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of qualifiers this week as Celtic lock horns with Midtjylland at the MCH Arena on Wednesday. Both teams can be impressive on their day and will want to win this game.

Midtjylland have grown in stature over the past few years and could potentially qualify for the UEFA Champions League this year. The Danish giants failed to win the league last year and have plenty of work to do in the months to come.

Celtic, on the other hand, have endured a difficult couple of years and will need to prove a point in this match. The Scottish giants have plenty of work to do under Ange Postecoglou and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Midtjylland vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Celtic have played only one match against Midtjylland and were unable to secure a victory on the day. Midtjylland were also unable to find their winning goal and will need to step up in this game.

The previous match between the two teams took place last week and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams ended the match with ten men and will need to be more robust this week.

Midtjylland form guide: W-D-L-W-L

Celtic form guide: L-D-L-D-W

Midtjylland vs Celtic Team News

Midtjylland need to win this game

Midtjylland

Aral Simsir has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been ruled out of this match. Anders Dreyer was sent off in the first leg against Celtic and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Aral Simsir, Valdemar Birkso

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Anders Dreyer

Celtic have a few injury concerns

Celtic

Vasilis Barkas, Mikey Johnston, and Karamoko Dembele are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Nir Bitton was sent off last week and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Vasilis Barkas, Mikey Johnston, Karamoko Dembele

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nir Bitton

Midtjylland vs Celtic Predicted XI

Midtjylland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonas Lossl; Paulinho, Daniel Hoegh, Erik Sviatchenko, Henrik Dalsgaard; Raphael Nwadike, Evander, Nicolas Madsen; Awer Mabil, Pione Sisto, Junior Brumado

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Scott Bain; Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Osaze Urhoghide, Greg Taylor; Liam Shaw, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull; Owen Moffat, Ryan Christie, Albian Ajeti

Midtjylland vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic were given a shock by West Ham's 6-2 victory over the weekend and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. The Scottish outfit has impressive players in its ranks but will have to present a robust front under Ange Postecoglou this week.

Midtjylland can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of pulling off a positive result on Wednesday. Celtic are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Midtjylland 1-2 Celtic

