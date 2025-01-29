Midtjylland vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2025

Midtjylland and Fenerbahce return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they square off at the MCH Arena on Thursday. Both sides are at risk of elimination from Europe as they sit separated by just one point in the bottom half of the standings.

Midtjylland picked up three huge points in their push for a place in the Europa League playoffs as they edged out Ludogorets 2-0 at the Ludogorets Arena last Thursday.

Before that, Thomas Thomasberg’s men kicked off their European quest with two wins and one draw from their opening three matches before suffering three back-to-back defeats to put their knockout-stage dreams under threat.

Midtjylland will be backing themselves to come out on top in Thursday’s crunch tie as they return to the MCH Arena, where they are unbeaten in 12 of their 14 matches this season.

On the other hand, Fenerbahce fought back from behind to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory over Goztepe in their Turkish Super Lig clash at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho hopes the result will give his side the needed boost as they return to action in the Europa League, where they have struggled to get going, claiming just two wins from their seven matches so far.

Fenerbahce have picked up nine points from a possible 21 to sit 23rd in the table, level on points with 24th-placed Besiktas in the final playoff qualifying spot and one point behind Wednesday’s hosts in 19th place.

Midtjylland vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Midtjylland and Fenerbahce, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Fenerbahce are on a run of eight back-to-back games without defeat, claiming six wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss against Athletic Bilbao on December 11.

Midtjylland are unbeaten in 12 of their 14 home matches across all competitions this season, picking up 10 wins and two draws so far.

Fenerbahce have won their last three away games and have lost just one of their most recent seven on the road since late November.

Midtjylland vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Given the stakes of Thursday's clash, we expect Midtjylland and Fenerbahce to go all out at the MCH Arena as they look to secure a spot in the knockout stage playoffs.

Mourinho’s men are more experienced and slightly superior on paper, and we are backing them to come away with maximum points.

Prediction: Midtjylland 1-2 Fenerbahce

Midtjylland vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Fenerbahce’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the visitors’ last five outings)

