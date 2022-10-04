Midtjylland vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6th 2022

Midtjylland and Feyenoord go head-to-head at the MCH Arena in Group F of the Europa League on Thursday.

The Danish outfit are currently unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Midtjylland were denied a third consecutive win on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Viborg in the Superliga.

They are now unbeaten in four consecutive games across all competitions, picking up two wins and two draws.

Midtjylland now head to the Europa League, where they picked up their first win of the campaign in their last outing when they saw off Lazio 5-1 on home turf.

Feyenoord Rotterdam @Feyenoord



Losse kaartverkoop Feyenoord - FC Midtjylland



#feymid • #UEL Vanavond om 18:00 uur...Losse kaartverkoop Feyenoord - FC Midtjylland Vanavond om 18:00 uur... ⌛️▶️ Losse kaartverkoop Feyenoord - FC Midtjylland#feymid • #UEL

Meanwhile, Feyenoord failed to return to winning ways as they played out a 1-1 draw at NEC Nijmegen on Sunday.

This followed a 4-3 defeat away to PSV Eindhoven on September 18 which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

With three points from two games, Feyenoord are currently at the top of Group F thanks to their superior goal difference over the other three teams, who have all also secured one win.

Midtjylland vs Feyenoord Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Midtjylland and Feyenoord, who will be looking to get one over the other and strengthen their position in the table.

Midtjylland are on a run of four consecutive games without defeat, stretching back to a 1-0 loss against Sturm Graz on September 8.

Feyenoord Rotterdam @Feyenoord



#necfey De reactie van Arne Slot vanuit Nijmegen: De reactie van Arne Slot vanuit Nijmegen:#necfey

Feyenoord are winless in their last three away games, picking up one draw and losing twice since a 4-3 win at Go Ahead Eagles on September 3.

Meanwhile, Midtjylland are unbeaten in their last three home games, claiming two wins and one draw in that time.

Midtjylland vs Feyenoord Prediction

With all four sides in Group F level on three points, we anticipate a thrilling contest between Midtjylland and Feyenoord, who will be looking to secure top spot in the table. While Feyenoord boast a slightly superior and experienced squad, we predict Midtjylland will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Midtjylland 1-1 Feyenoord

Midtjylland vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Midtjylland’ last eight games)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in seven of Feyenoord’s last eight matches)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far