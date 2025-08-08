Midtjylland vs Fredericia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Midtjylland will host Fredericia at the MCH Arena on Sunday in the fourth round of the 2025-26 Danish Superliga campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a win against a considerably weaker side to push higher up the league table early in the season.
Midtjylland went down to 10 men in the 28th minute and had to put up a good fight to keep the game goalless in their 0-0 draw against AGF last weekend, leaving last season's runner-up with one win and two draws from their opening three league outings. The Wolves returned to winning ways during the week in the Europa League qualification rounds and will hope to build momentum domestically from that game.
Fredericia’s 2-0 defeat against defending champions Copenhagen last Friday marked the side's second league loss of the new season. The newly promoted side picked up a decent 2-0 win over Silkeborg on matchday two and will hope to replicate such a performance in the coming weeks as they hope to put together a decent maiden season in the Danish top flight.
Midtjylland vs Fredericia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday's game will mark the 10th meeting between the two sides. Midtjylland have won six of the previous nine meetings, two have ended in draws, while Fredericia have won only one.
- This weekend will mark the first competitive meeting between the sides since the 1999-2000 season.
- FCM have scored a remarkable 16 goals across the last five editions of this fixture.
- The visitors have only failed to get on the scoresheet in two of their last seven meetings with Midtjylland.
- The hosts have the best offensive record in the Superliga after three league games played so far, with nine goals scored.
Midtjylland vs Fredericia Prediction
Hedens Drenge are heavy favorites going into the weekend and will be confident to get a win thanks to their much stronger quality and home advantage. The four-time league winners will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points.
Fredericia will be glad to come away with a point against one of the league's top sides, but will need to improve on their defensive lapses to pick up a result on Sunday.
Prediction: Midtjylland 3-1 Fredericia
Midtjylland vs Fredericia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Midtjylland to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors' last seven games)