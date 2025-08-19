Midtjylland vs KuPS Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

Midtjylland will face KuPS at the MCH Arena on Thursday in the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Europa League play-off round qualifying clash. The home side have had a mixed start to their domestic campaign but will break from that this week as they return to the continental stage.

Ad

They faced Hibernian in the second round of the qualifiers last month, beating the Scottish outfit 3-2 on aggregate. They then traded tackles with Fredrikstad in the next round and won the first leg 3-1 before completing the job on home turf a week later as they beat the Norwegian club 2-0 via first-half efforts from Mads Bech Sorensen and Paulinho.

KuPS, meanwhile, are in the thick of a title race in the Finnish Veikkausliiga, most recently beating league leaders Inter to close the gap at the top, and will be looking to take inspiration from that when they return to their continental obligations this week.

Ad

Trending

After getting knocked out by Kairat in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers, the visitors faced RFS in the third round of the Europa League qualifiers and beat the Latvian club 3-1 on aggregate.

Midtjylland vs KuPS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Midtjylland's only previous encounter with Finnish opposition came back in the 2007-08 Europa League qualifiers when they faced Haka, who they beat 7-3 on aggregate across two legs.

KuPS have had six meetings against Danish opposition in European competitions. They have won just one of those games, drawn twice and lost the other three.

The visitors have never featured in the main stages of a European competition in the 21st century. Their opponents, meanwhile, participated in last season's Europa League league phase.

Ad

Midtjylland vs KuPS Prediction

Hedens Drenge have won three of their last four matches and are undefeated in their last 14 in competitive action. They have been brilliant at home all year and will be looking to potentially kill off the tie this week.

Keltamusta will also head into the midweek clash on a high, having won their last five games on the trot. They are, however, considerable underdogs heading into the game and will mostly look to avoid a blowout defeat to complete the job at home next week.

Ad

Prediction: Midtjylland 3-1 KuPS

Midtjylland vs KuPS Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Midtjylland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More