Midtjylland vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Liverpool travel to Denmark to face Midtjylland in their last UEFA Champions League Group D clash on Wednesday evening.

The Reds have already sealed top spot in the group, so this game is likely to be seen as one to test Liverpool's strength in depth.

Last week, Liverpool beat Ajax 1-0 at Anfield thanks to a goal from Curtis Jones.

That, coupled with Atalanta drawing 1-1 against Midtjylland in Bergamo, meant that Liverpool were assured of finishing top of Group D.

That draw in Bergamo represented Midtjylland's first Champions League points of the season. With Liverpool expected to field a heavily-rotated squad in this game, the Danish team will fancy their chances of taking the three points from this game.

This will be the last European game for Midtjylland this season, as they cannot qualify for the Europa League round of 32.

Midtjylland vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Midtjylland had not faced off in a competitive clash before this season. In the reverse fixture at Anfield in October, Liverpool won 2-0 thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

Midtjylland form guide: W-D-D-L-W

Liverpool form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Midtjylland vs Liverpool Team News

Midtjylland have no known injury concerns ahead of Wednesday evening's game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Liverpool's injury crisis eased slightly in the last week, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita returning to the side. Both players were substitutes in the 4-0 Premier League win over Wolves on Sunday evening.

Liverpool are still missing several first-team players, but are expected to rest a few others for this game. Nobody deserves a rest more than Gini Wijnaldum and Andy Robertson, and it will be a surprise if those two are even on the plane to Denmark.

There could also be Champions League debuts for the likes of defender Billy Koumetio and midfielders Leighton Clarkson and Jake Cain.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Doubtful: Xherdan Shaqiri

Suspended: None

Midtjylland vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Midtjylland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jesper Hansen; Dion Cools, Erik Sviatchenko, Alexander Scholz, Paulinho; Mikael Anderson, Pione Sisto, Frank Onyeka; Anders Dreyer, Sony Kaba, Awer Mabil

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Billy Koumetio, Kostas Tsimikas; Leighton Clarkson, Jake Cain, Naby Keita; Diogo Jota, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

Midtjylland vs Liverpool Prediction

With Liverpool set to field a heavily changed line-up, Midtjylland will fancy their chances of picking up a point, or maybe even all three.

We are predicting a surprise draw in this final group clash in Denmark.

Prediction: Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool