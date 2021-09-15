Midtjylland vs Ludogorets prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Midtjylland face Ludogorets at the MCH Arena in their UEFA Europa League group stage fixture on Thursday.
Apart from the two clubs, Red Star Belgrade and Braga are the two teams vying for a knockout stage place from Group H. Therefore, a win here could be crucial for Midtjylland and Ludogorets.
Both clubs have been in great form in their domestic leagues but have failed to replicate this in the qualifying rounds for the UEFA Champions League. The hosts were eliminated by PSV in the third round fixtures while Ludogorets lost 3-2 on aggregate to Malmo in the playoffs.
Midtjylland vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head
The two clubs have met just once before their Europa League clash. The game was a second round qualifying fixture for the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 campaign. Midtjylland recorded a 1-0 win in that game thanks to Júnior Brumado's late winner.
Midtjylland made it all the way to the group stage but after failing to record a single win, were eliminated and did not qualify for the Europa League either.
Midtjylland form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L
Ludogorets form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L
Midtjylland vs Ludogorets Team News
Midtjylland
There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the home team in this game. A 3-4-3 formation has worked very well for Bo Henriksen in the league fixtures and we expect him to field a similar squad here as well.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Ludogorets
Ludogorets had a clean bill of health until last month but suffered two serious injuries in August. Cauly, who has scored twice in the Champions League qualification campaign, suffered a broken fibula and has been ruled out for at least a month.
Brazilian-born naturalized Bulgarian winger Wanderson tore a knee ligament and faces a substantial period on the sidelines.
Injured: Cauly, Wanderson
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Midtjylland vs Ludogorets Predicted XI
Midtjylland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jonas Lossl; Daniel Hoegh, Erik Sviatchenko, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Dion Cools; Evander, Raphael Onyedika, Paulinho; Anders Dreyer, Junior Brumado, Awer Mabil
Ludogorets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina; Anton Nedyalkov, Olivier Verdon, Igor Plastun, Jordan Ikoko; Stephane Badji, Claude Goncalves, Elvis Manu; Higinio Marín, Pieros Sotiriou, Alex Menezes
Midtjylland vs Ludogorets Prediction
Midtjylland and Ludogorets have both enjoyed great spells in their domestic league. The visitors are on a five-game winning streak while Midtjylland have four wins from their last five games and have conceded just three goals.
Given their home advantage and defensive solidity at home, we predict a narrow win for Midtjylland.
Prediction: Midtjylland 2-1 Ludogorets