Midtjylland vs Omonoia Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2023

Midtjylland host Omonoia at the MCH Arena on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round, looking to overturn a one-goal deficit.

Roman Bezus scored the only goal of the game in the 38th minute for Omonoia as the Cypriot side beat their rivals from Denmark in the first leg last week.

On the contrary, Midtjylland were the better side statistically, mustering 23 shots to Omonoia's 11, while having five of them on target compared to the home side's three. They also finished with 63% possession, and yet, ended up on the losing side, much to their chagrin.

At the weekend, the Wolves recovered to beat Vejle BK 2-1 in the Danish Superliga for their third victory of the top-flight season in four games. With nine points in the bag, Thomas Thomasberg's side are in third position in the league table.

Omonoia are looking to make their fourth consecutive appearance in a major European competition and look poised to accomplish their ambitions.

The Clovers beat Azeri side Gabala home and away in the last round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers to cap off a stunning 7-3 aggregate victory. Now, Omonoia lead Midtjylland 1-0 to have one leg in the playoffs.

Midtjylland vs Omonoia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official encounter between Midtjylland and Omonoia.

Midtjylland have played Cypriot teams on seven occasions, winning just twice.

Omonia have won all three of their European qualifying matches this season.

Midtjylland have lost just one of their last five home games in Europe (including qualifiers and the main event).

Omonoia's Roman Bezus has scored in all three of their European qualifiers this season, netting six goals in total, including a hat-trick against Gabala in the first leg of the previous round.

Midtjylland are hoping to avoid a third consecutive loss in the European qualifiers, having been beaten by Progres 2-1 in the second leg of the previous round before going down 1-0 to Omonoia.

Midtjylland vs Omonoia Prediction

Midtjylland are a good side at home, but Omonoia are on a good run of form this season, spearheaded by the in-form Roman Bezus. The Cypriot outfit should be able to beat them once more, comfortably winning the tie on aggregate.

Prediction: Midtjylland 1-2 Omonoia

Midtjylland vs Omonoia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Omonoia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes