Midtjylland vs PAOK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoff 2021-22 

FC Midtjylland will host PAOK at the MCH Arena in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie on Thursday.

The home side dropped to the UECL following their third-place finish in Group F of the UEFA Europa League. PAOK finished second in Group F of the Conference League and will be looking to extend their stay in the maiden season of the competition.

Midtjylland have not been in competitive action since the 2-1 defeat to Brondby on home turf in the Landspokal Cup in December 2021. They have won three of five friendly fixtures since then.

PAOK come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 home win over Atromitos in the Greek Super League. Jose Crespo's 57th minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

A place in the round-of-16 - scheduled to take place in March - is on offer for the winner of this tie.

Midtjylland vs PAOK Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. PAOK are currently on a 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning 12.

Midtjylland have two wins and two draws from their last five competitive games in all competitions.

Midtjylland form guide (friendlies only): W-L-L-W-W

PAOK form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Midtjylland vs PAOK Team News

Midtjylland

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

PAOK

Giannis Michailidis is still serving out his suspension due to the injury time red card he received against Copenhagen in the group stage in November. Nelson Oliveira is still ruled out with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Injury: Nelson Oliveira

Suspension: Giannis Michailidis

Midtjylland vs PAOK Predicted XI

Midtjylland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Elias Olafsson (GK); Paulinho, Juninho, Henrik Dalsgaard, Joel Andersson; Nikolas Dyhr, Evander, Charles; Junior Brumado, Pione Sisto, Gustav Isaksen

PAOK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexandros Paschalakis (GK); Vierinha, Jose Crespo, Enea Mihaj, Joan Sastre; Theocharis Tsingaras, Douglas Augusto; Alexandru Mitrita, Diego Biseswar, Thomas Murg; Chuba Akpom

Midtjylland vs PAOK Prediction

Midtjylland's lack of competitive action for almost two months could be detrimental to their chances of extending their continental sojourn. The Danish side, however, have a strong record on home turf and could bank on home support for success.

PAOK, for their part, are currently flying high owing to their long unbeaten run and the Greek side have gotten this far due to strong displays on their travels. They could also point to a 2-1 victory in Denmark over Copenhagen this season as a source of inspiration.

Both sides have enough quality to find the back of the net and we are predicting the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring and entertaining draw.

Prediction: Midtjylland 2-2 PAOK

Edited by Nived Zenith