Midtjylland vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with a set of important qualifiers this week as PSV Eindhoven take on Midtjylland on Tuesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

PSV Eindhoven have given Ajax a run for their money in the Eredivisie in recent years but have not been able to win the league title. The Dutch giants are a formidable European force and will want to be at their best in this game.

Midtjylland, on the other hand, have grown in stature in recent years and have managed a few impressive results. The Danes got the better of Celtic in the previous round and will be intent on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League this year.

Midtjylland vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

PSV Eindhoven have an excellent record against Midtjylland and have won the only game played between the two teams. Midtjylland have never defeated PSV Eindhoven in an official fixture and will want to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last week and ended in a 3-0 victory for PSV Eindhoven. Midtjylland struggled to cope with their opponents on the day and will need to bounce back this week.

Midjylland form guide: W-L-W-W-W

PSV Eindhoven form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Midtjylland vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Midtjylland need to win this game

Midtjylland

Pione Sisto, Henrik Dalsgaard, Nicolas Madsen, and Mikael Anderson are still in quarantine and will not be able to feature in this game. Midtjylland will need to name a strong team against PSV Eindhoven this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Pione Sisto, Henrik Dalsgaard, Nicolas Madsen, Mikael Anderson

PSV Eindhoven have a strong squad

PSV Eindhoven

Maximiliano Romero, Maxime Delanghe, and Richard Ledezma are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this game. Ritsu Doan is representing Japan at the Olympics and is unavailable for selection.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Maxime Delanghe, Richard Ledezma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ritsu Doan

Midtjylland vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Midtjylland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jonas Lossl; Daniel Hoegh, Erik Sviatchenko, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Dion Cools; Evander, Raphael Onyedika, Paulinho; Anders Dreyer, Junior Brumado, Awer Mabil

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel; Philipp Mwene, Andre Ramalho, Nick Viergever, Philipp Max; Ibrahim Sangare, Mario Gotze, Marco van Ginkel; Noni Madueke, Eran Zahavi, Cody Gakpo

Midtjylland vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

PSV Eindhoven have a number of excellent players in their ranks and made short work of their opponents in the first leg. The Dutch giants can be lethal on their day and hold the upper hand this week.

Midtjylland face an uphill battle at the moment and will need to play out of their skins on Tuesday. PSV Eindhoven are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Midtjylland 1-2 PSV Eindhoven

