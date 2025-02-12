Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

Midtjylland and Real Sociedad clash in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League when they face off in the first leg of the playoffs on Thursday. The La Liga outfit journey to MCH Arena on a run of three consecutive away defeats and will look to end this dry spell.

Midtjylland picked up a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to Europa League action as they secured a 2-1 victory over fellow Danish outfit Vejle in a friendly last Saturday.

Thomas Thomasberg’s men picked up four points from their final two Europa League matches — seeing off Ludogorets 2-0 on January 2, one week before holding out for a 2-2 draw with Fenerbahce — having lost each of the three games preceding this run.

Trending

Midtjylland secured three wins and two draws from their eight matches in the league phase to collect 11 points from a possible 24 and finish 20th in the table.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, continued their push for European qualification in La Liga last time out as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Espanyol at the Reale Arena.

Before that, Imanol Alguacil Barrenetxea’s men booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey courtesy of a 2-0 victory over 10-man Osasuna on home turf.

Real Sociedad now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they picked up three wins from their final four group-stage games, a run which saw them secure a 13th-placed finish with 13 points.

Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Midtjylland and Real Sociedad, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Midtjylland are unbeaten in their most recent four matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-0 defeat against Porto on December 12.

Real Sociedad have lost all but one of their five away matches across all competitions, with a 2-0 victory over Ponferradina on January 5 being the exception.

Midtjylland are unbeaten in 13 of their 15 competitive home games this season, picking up 10 wins and three draws so far.

Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Midtjylland have put together a fine run of results of late but they will need to show their mettle against a superior and more experienced Real Sociedad side. Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing the La Liga side to come out on top at MCH Arena.

Prediction: Midtjylland 1-2 Real Sociedad

Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Midtjylland’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the hosts’ last 10 outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback