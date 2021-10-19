Midtjylland vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Midtjylland will welcome Red Star Belgrade to the MCH Arena for a matchday three fixture in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga on Sunday. The visitors came from two goals down at halftime to secure a point.

Red Star Belgrade were emphatic in a 7-1 away victory over Kolubara in the Serbian Super Liga. Six of the seven goals came in the first half while Marko Lazetic stepped off the bench to complete the rout in the 77th minute.

The Serbian giants currently sit at the summit of the group with maximum points garnered from two matches so far. Midtjylland occupy the other spectrum of the table and have only one point to their name so far.

Braga and Ludogorets are the two other sides in the group.

Midtjylland vs Red Star Belgrade Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and they need the points for markedly different reasons.

Anything other than a win for the hosts could put them in jeopardy of being eliminated at the group stage. Red Star Belgrade, on the other hand, can consolidate their grip at the summit with a victory.

Midtjylland have lost just one of their last eight games in all competitions. Red Star Belgrade are on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions (just one draw) since losing to Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Champions League in August.

Midtjylland form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Red Star Belgrade form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Midtjylland vs Red Star Belgrade Team News

Midtjylland

The hosts have no known injury concerns. However, midfielder Juninho is suspended due to the red card he received in the 3-2 defeat to Braga.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Juninho

Red Star Belgrade

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Serbian champions.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Midtjylland vs Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI

Midtjylland Predicted XI (5-4-1): Elias Rafn Olafsson (GK); Paulinho, Dion Cools, Daniel Hoegh, Henrik Dalsgaard, Joel Andersson; Gustav Isaksen, Evander, Raphael Onyedika, Pione Sisto; Victor Lind

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Zoran Popovic (GK); Milan Rodic, Radovan Pankov, Strahinja Erakovic, Milan Gajic; Sekou Sanogo; Nenad Krsticic, Guelor Kanga, Mirko Ivanic, El Fardou Ben; Lois Diony

Midtjylland vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

Midtjylland and Red Star Belgrade have it all to play for but the hosts are in more need of the three points. The Danish side have been impressive on home turf, while Red Star have generally been tough to break down and are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The visitors tend to be defensively resolute, especially on their travels. Their relative comfort at the summit of the table means they are likely to prioritize defensive solidity.

This could turn out to be a low-scoring game and we are predicting the match to end in a draw.

Prediction: Midtjylland 1-1 Red Star Belgrade

Edited by Vishal Subramanian