Midtjylland vs Sonderjyske Prediction and Betting Tips | July 28th 2025

Midtjylland will host Sonderjyske at the MCH Arena on Monday in another round of the 2025-26 Danish Superliga campaign. The home side narrowly missed out on the Superliga title last season, finishing one point behind champions Copenhagen and will be looking to go all the way this season.

They kicked off the new season with a 3-3 comeback draw with OB last weekend, with Franculino Dju scoring a brace. They then played out a 1-1 draw with Scottish side Hibernian on Thursday in the first leg of their second-round UEFA Europa League qualifying clash.

Sonderjyske, meanwhile, struggled in the regular season but performed well in the relegation round of the Superliga last season. They finished the regular season second from bottom in the table but went on to win six of their 10 games in the relegation round to finish a healthy 10 points above the drop zone.

Like their midweek opponents, the visitors also had to settle for a point on the opening day as they played out a 1-1 draw with AGF, falling behind in the opening minute of the game before 18-year-old Olti Hyseni levelled the scores for SE in the second half.

Midtjylland vs Sonderjyske Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the 50th meeting between Midtjylland and Sonderjyske. The hosts have won 26 of those games while the visitors have won 13 times, with their other 10 contests ending in draws.

The hosts were beaten 3-2 in the last meeting between the two teams, ending their four-game unbeaten streak in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Midtjylland were one of six teams in the Danish Superliga this season to score three goals on the opening day.

Midtjylland vs Sonderjyske Prediction

Hedens Drenge are on a run of consecutive draws and will be desperate to pick up their first win of the campaign next week. They ended the previous campaign with seven wins in their final eight home games and will head into the midweek clash with confidence.

Sonderjyske were the better side in their league opener against AGF. They are, however, going up against one of the best teams in the country on Monday and could lose this one.

Prediction: Midtjylland 3-1 Sonderjyske

Midtjylland vs Sonderjyske Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Midtjylland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

