Midtjylland vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Midtjylland welcome Sporting Braga to the MCH Arena for a UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Brondby at the same ground on Sunday. Mikael Uhre's first-half brace saw the visitors secure maximum points after Evander had put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot.

Sporting Braga ran riot in a 6-0 home win over Santa Clara in the Taca de Portugal on Saturday. Vitor Oliveira was the star of the show with four goals while Galeno put the icing on the cake with his 88th-minute penalty.

They will turn their attention to continental football where they currently lead the way in Group F with 10 points. Midtjylland sit in third place on five points and need a win to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Midtjylland vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head

Galeno scored a brace to help Braga secure a 3-1 comeback victory on home turf in the reverse fixture.

Midtjylland have lost consecutive matches while their visitors have lost just one of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Midtjylland form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Sporting Braga form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Midtjylland vs Sporting Braga Team News

Midtjylland

Defender Daniel Hoegh is the only injury concern for the hosts.

Injury: Daniel Hoegh

Suspension: None

Sporting Braga

David Carmo (ankle), Sequeira (knee) and Tormena (musle) have all been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: David Carmo, Sequeira, Tormena

Suspension: None

Midtjylland vs Sporting Braga Predicted XI

Midtjylland Predicted XI (5-4-1): Elias Rafn Olafsson (GK); Paulinho, Dion Cools, Juninho, Henrik Dalsgaard, Joel Andersson; Gustav Isaksen, Evander, Raphael Onyedika, Pione Sisto; Victor Lind

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matheus (GK); Francisco Moura, Diogo Leite, Paulo Oliveira, Yan Couto; Al Musrati, Luri Medeiros, Wenderson Galeno; Andre Castro, Mario Gonzalez, Ricardo Horta

Midtjylland vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Sporting Braga need just one point to secure qualification, while Midtjylland need all three points to be in the hunt for a place in the knockouts.

The visitors, however, might be more conservative in their play due to their more comfortable standing. Braga's defense has been their strongest point in recent weeks but Midtjylland should do enough to find the back of the net.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Midtjylland 1-1 Sporting Braga

Edited by Vishal Subramanian