Midtjylland vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23, 2023

Midtjylland will welcome Sporting to the MCH Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs on Thursday (February 23).

Sporting maintained their unbeaten run against Midtjylland with a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Sebastian Coates scored the equaliser deep into injury time after Emam Ashour had put Midtjylland ahead in the 70th minute.

Both teams returned to winning ways in the league over the weekend. Sporting earned a hard-fought 3-2 win at Chaves in the Primeira Liga. Pedro Goncalves bagged a brace, while Nuno Santos added the third. Midtjylland, meanwhile, won 4-0 at Viborg in the Superliga. Emam Ashour scored his first league goal before Gustav Isaksen bagged a second-half hat-trick.

Midtjylland vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times across competitions, with Sporting leading 2-0.

Two of their three meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with Sporting scoring thrice in two of them.

Midtjylland are unbeaten at home in the Europa League this season, winning twice and scoring nine times.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in four of their last six games across competitions.

Sporting have won their last three away games, while Midtjylland have two wins from their last six home outings.

Midtjylland will play their first game at home in 2023.

Sporting have won three of their five games this year, losing one and drawing one.

Midtjylland vs Sporting Prediction

The Wolves are winless against Sporting. They have played a couple of competitive games in 2023, scoring five goals and conceding just once.

They enjoyed a prolific outing on Monday in thr Superliga and will need Ashour and Isaksen, the goalscorers in that game, to be in top form.

Sporting, meanwhile, have an unbeaten record against the hosts but needed a late goal from Coates in the first leg. They have a slight advantage in terms of squad quality and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Midtjylland 1-2 Sporting

Midtjylland vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Pedro Goncalves to score or assist any time - Yes

