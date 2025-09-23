Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

Midtjylland will invite Sturm Graz to the MCH Arena in their UEFA Europa League campaign opener on Wednesday. The hosts were eliminated from the knockout round playoffs last season, while Graz played in the UEFA Champions League last season and were eliminated from the league phase.

Ad

Ulvene made it two wins in a row last week with a 2-0 home triumph over Viborg in the Danish Superliga. Philip Billing broke the deadlock in the 79th minute, and Cho Gue-sung doubled their lead in stoppage time.

The visitors also head into the match on a two-game winning streak. They met RB Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga last week and registered a 2-0 away win. Tomi Horvat scored in the first half, and Seedy Jatta added the second goal in the second half.

Ad

Trending

Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off twice, with both meetings taking place in the group stage of the 2022-23 Europa League. Both teams registered home wins that season.

Graz have seen conclusive results in their 10 competitive games this season, recording seven wins.

The hosts, meanwhile, have seen conclusive results in their last nine games across all competitions, recording eight wins.

Sturm Graz have registered just one win in their last seven games in the Europa League, with that triumph registered away from home.

The Wolves have won their last four home games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Ulvene won just one of their four home games in the league phase of the Europa League last season. They scored one goal apiece in three games in that period.

Graz lost their four away games in the Champions League last season.

Ad

Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz Prediction

The Wolves have won eight of their last nine games in all competitions. They have scored at least two goals in 10 of their last 11 games and will look to build on that form.

Die Schwoazn have won four of their last five games, with three of these triumphs registered away from home. They have won just one of their last nine away games in the Europa League.

Ad

Ulvene have won their last four home games, scoring 12 goals while keeping three clean sheets, and should be able to make the most of their home advantage to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Midtjylland 2-1 Sturm Graz

Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Midtjylland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More