“Might be worse than Timo Werner.”, “Literally has ruined every attack” – Chelsea fans blast 27-year-old star for ‘terrible’ display in 4-1 defeat at Brighton

Chelsea fans have good reason to be angry about their 4-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (October 29). The Blues scored two own goals in the first half and were unable to overturn the deficit.

One player that the Stamford Bridge supporters took to Twitter to lambast was Raheem Sterling. The forward left Manchester City for Chelsea in the summer and was expected to improve Graham Potter's side in attack.

However, a shoddy performance from the 27-year-old was enough for the fans to lash out at him with tweets like this:

𝐈𝐛𝐳𝐲 @IbzSpeaks No joke, Raheem Sterling might be worse than Timo Werner No joke, Raheem Sterling might be worse than Timo Werner

yan. @BallTherapyYan You can be mad at Pulisic for missing that chance. But at least he looks threatening with the ball at his feet. Sterling literally has ruined every attack. You can be mad at Pulisic for missing that chance. But at least he looks threatening with the ball at his feet. Sterling literally has ruined every attack.

🎃🎃 @Yerdas_out Sterling is the worst signing we've made in a very very long time Sterling is the worst signing we've made in a very very long time

L @Iewdawg we used to get at werner for being shit 1v1 but has sterling even completed take on since he’s been here? we used to get at werner for being shit 1v1 but has sterling even completed take on since he’s been here?

𝘽𝙎𝙏 🀄️™️ @BSTComps I will never forget when I got cooked for questioning Sterling, he is fucking terrible. I will never forget when I got cooked for questioning Sterling, he is fucking terrible.

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Always laughed when it was tried to be made out that Sterling was meant to be a ‘marquee signing’ Always laughed when it was tried to be made out that Sterling was meant to be a ‘marquee signing’

Man of Letters. @Letter_to_Jack Signing Sterling was the beginning of the end for this club. Signing Sterling was the beginning of the end for this club.

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Sterling has to stop dribbling AND passing straight into his opponents. Doing my head in. Sterling has to stop dribbling AND passing straight into his opponents. Doing my head in.

Raheem Sterling will hope he can improve during his time at Chelsea with better performances that will solidify a positive relationship with the fans.

Chelsea lose 4-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion

A disastrous first half was enough to guarantee that Graham Potter’s return to the American Express Community Stadium was not to be a happy one. In a shocking first-half display, the Blues found themselves 3-0 down after 45 minutes on the south coast.

Brighton opened the scoring through highly rated forward Leandro Trossard after just five minutes. Japanese midfielder Kaoro Mitoma found the Belgian after some impressive work and Trossard opened the scoring early for the Seagulls.

Brighton would double their lead in the 14th minute after Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek found the back of his own net. A wicked delivery by Solly March from a Brighton corner was too much for the Cobham graduate to handle and he wound up putting it past his own keeper.

Brighton would seal a dominant first-half display with another own goal as another Cobham graduate found the back of his own net in the 42nd minute. Trevor Chalobah poorly handled a Pervis Estupinian cross to score an own goal to make the score 3-0 at halftime.

The Blues would find the back of the net in the second half to cut the deficit to two goals in the 48th minute after a Connor Gallagher cross found Kai Havertz. The Seagulls would, however, restore their three-goal deficit through Pascal Gross in stoppage time to hand Francesco de Zerbi’s men a famous win.

