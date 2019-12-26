Mikel Arteta could target this Liverpool reject

With Mikel Arteta trying to turn things around at the Emirates, one of the things he should be fixing is the absence of Aaron Ramsey in the team. The Welshman said goodbye to the Gunners last summer when he announced his move to Turin. Ramsey was no doubt Arsenal's most influential midfield player. Unai Emery was not able to bring a perfect replacement for Ramsey as the one midfielder he brought in, Dani Ceballos, has found it difficult to cope with the intensity of the Premier League. Aiming to get Arsenal back to their best, Arteta must address this problem as soon as possible as Mesut Ozil is also struggling to put in consistent performances. It's time the Arsenal board finds a perfect midfielder to fit Arteta's system.

Doing wonders in Italy

The best midfield player who is currently available in the market is Lazio's Luis Alberto. The Spainiard has been having an unbelievable season with Lazio in Italy. His most recent contributions helped the Rome side beat the Italian champion Juventus to win the Supercoppa Italiana. Only Kevin De Bruyne (69), Dimitri Payet (64) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (52) have got more key passes than Alberto (50) in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. The 27-year-old also has got the more assists (11) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues this season.

A return worth it?

The Spaniard was with Liverpool where he made only 7 appearances for the European champions before joining Lazio in a permanent deal in 2016. The Anfield reject found it difficult to get into the Liverpool side but has thrived in Italy ever since he joined Lazio. He is one of the most underrated players in the world. The Spaniard is a more matured player now, a player with high confidence who is ready to make a return into the Premier League to prove his worth.

Success at Lazio.

Value add

For Arteta, Alberto with bring sureness in the midfield, something that Arsenal has been lacking ever since Ramsey's move to Turin. He will give a sense of assurance in that Arsenal team. The 27-year-old can play the role of a much needed leader in that Arsenal midfield. Being one of the best playmakers in Europe currently, he can have a De Bruyne sort of impact in matches. Alberto has got the ability to turn the match around with one pass. He always takes calculated risks and is a very clever playmaker. Being a typical box-to-box midfield player, the Lazio star is capable of making the right decisions in terms of his passing.

He has got a good passing range and likes to make clever runs into the box much like Ramsey did during his time at the Emirates. The Spaniard, who is currently at the top of his game, can bring much-needed confidence in Arteta's Arsenal. He has got the ability and the potential to create a difference in important games. Alberto has also got the talent of getting the best out of the players that play next to him. Thus, he is destined to have a positive impact on any team that he plays in. Arsenal and Arteta should really try their best to get this Spaniard at Emirates.

Mikel Arteta.