Mikel Arteta faces competition for top Arsenal target and more: EPL Transfer News Roundup 14th January, 2020

Crystal Palace v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Jose Mourinho waiting on Gedson news

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has stated that he is waiting on news regarding Gedson Fernandes but also added that he is not entirely focused on him as he has a match to play against Middlesbrough.

There have been reports of Spurs agreeing upon a deal to bring the Portuguese on loan from Benfica for 18 months but Mourinho has claimed that he is no interested in incoming transfers at this moment of time due to the match against Boro.

"I am waiting for news. News can come or not. I'm more worried about Middlesbrough than the market,” he said.

"Even if you get a player you cannot play him in a replay. So in this moment I'm not interested in Gedson or any kind of player."

Eriksen closer to Inter

According to a report from The Times, Christian Eriksen is a step closer to joining Antonio Conte at Inter Milan. The player has only 6 months left in his Spurs contract, which means that he can sign a pre-agreement with non-Premier League club of his choice.

The report adds that it is unclear whether the Dane will move in the summer or in this window, before adding that the midfielder is set to earn an after tax weekly wage of £100,000.

Milan join race for Arsenal target

AC Milan have joined the race to sign Jerome Boateng from Bayern, according to Sky in Germany. The German star is one of the prime targets of Arsenal, who have reportedly made an enquiry regarding the player. Boateng is available for as little as €15 million and Milan have joined the race for him.