Manchester United offer two players to Sporting for Bruno Fernandes, Giroud set to leave Chelsea, and more: EPL transfer news roundup, January 12, 2020

Umid Kumar Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League.

United linked to 2 strikers

According to Sky journalist Kaveh Solhekol, Manchester United are interested in two strikers in Raul Jimenez and Moussa Dembele. The Old Trafford outfit didn’t replace Romelu Lukaku after he left for Inter and they may make amends this window.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking at the two forwards but the report states that it would be very difficult for the Old Trafford outfit to acquire their services in the middle of the season.

“There's a couple of players they [United] are looking at: one is Moussa Dembele at Lyon. He would like to come to England but the problem is Lyon don't want to sell him this month.

“That is going to be a difficult deal to do, although I think he would like to play for Manchester United.

“Manchester are interested in signing him (Jimenez) but it would be a very difficult deal to do because he has been playing so well at Wolves since he moved there.”

United in negotiations for Fernandes

Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Bruno Fernandes and are negotiating a deal to bring him to Old Trafford, according to Portuguese outlet DN.

The two sides are trying to come to terms about the structure of the deal and United may have to add two players along with cash to bring in the attacking midfielder, one of whom is reportedly Marcos Rojo.

Giroud agrees terms with Inter

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has agreed personal terms with Inter in a contract until 2022. All that now remains is for the two clubs to come to a solution, which is expected to be around €5-6 million.