Mikel Arteta shortlists 3 defenders for Arsenal in January window and more: EPL transfer news roundup, January 3, 2020

Umid Kumar Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Mikel Arteta

Hello and welcome to EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Solskjaer admits looking at players to sign in January

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he is looking to sign a player or two in the January transfer window. The Red Devils have been unfortunate with injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. Both of them expected to be out for at least a month.

As a result, the Norwegian thinks that the squad could be helped by the addition of a few players.

"You can see the squad and sometimes you think, yeah, one or two additions would do nicely because we are building towards something," he said.

"It just depends on if what we think will be right for us will be available. Of course it's playing on our decision-making when we've got two players out for a bit, Scott for two months and Paul for a month.

"That gives us less options and we have loads of games and important games.

"But it still has to be right and that's the big point here, if someone is available and something is possible we'll do it. We're looking at one or two."

Dembele not for sale

Lyon have revealed an official statement confirming that Moussa Dembele is not for sale. There had been reports of Chelsea being interested in the forward for the January window but the French outfit have quashed all the stories by stating that they intend to keep him at the club.

"L'Olympique Lyonnais are aware of certain reports in the media which suggest that Moussa Dembele could be of interest to other clubs during this transfer period," the club explained in a statement released on Thursday,” the statement read.

Advertisement

"L'OL would like to reaffirm their wish, just as in the 2019 summer window, to keep Moussa Dembele.

Arsenal linked to 3 defenders

Arsenal are reportedly looking to strengthen their defence after an ACL injury to Calum Chambers against Chelsea. According to The Telegraph, Mikel Arteta is looking at Nathan Ake, Dayot Upamecano and Daniele Rugani as possible signings for the defence.

Also read: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could join Lionel Messi at Barcelona