Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could join Lionel Messi at Barcelona and more: EPL Transfer News Roundup, 1st January 2020

Happy New Year! Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Raiola makes vow against United

Mino Raiola, Paul Pogba's agent, has vowed to never let any of his client join Manchester United in the future. The super-agent has had his fair share of problems with the Red Devils and it seems as though things are at an all-time worst.

The Italian has claimed that the Red Devils would have ruined even legends like Pele and Diego Maradona, which is why he wants Paul Pogba at another club, citing the example of Juventus in the process. He said,

"Today I would not bring anyone there (United). They would also ruin (Diego) Maradona, Pele and (Paolo) Maldini. Paul (Pogba) needs a team and club like the first Juventus (where the French midfielder enjoyed great success).”

Aubameyang on Barcelona’s radar

According to a report from Le10Sport, Barcelona are eyeing a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has decided to not hold talks regarding a contract extension with Arsenal (his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2019).

The Catalans want depth in their attack as both Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann have not been as consistent enough to meet expectations. Inter are also said to be in the hunt for the Gabonese forward.

Ancelotti to discuss transfers

Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he will discuss potential transfers with the club after the window opens. He stated that it is normal for the rumours to be circulating ahead of the transfer window and that he will speak to the board on the 5th of January. He said,

“The market is not open yet - it opens tomorrow! There are a lot of rumours. That is normal. Everywhere in the world, it is like this. In Italy, it is the same.”

"After the 5th of January, we are going to have a meeting with the club and we can talk if it is possible to try to improve this squad.”

