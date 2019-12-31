Chelsea looking at two strikers for the January window and more: EPL Transfer News Roundup, 31st December 2019

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Raiola refutes recent claims about Haaland

Mino Raiola, agent of Erling Braut Haaland, has denied claims of him making big demands to the Red Devils while negotiating a move for the player. There were reports of United pulling out of a deal due to Raiola’s excessive demands but the controversial agent has refuted the claims.

He accused the Red Devils of shifting the blame of their failure on him while also revealing that the Norwegian had extended discussions with the Old Trafford outfit but decided to join Dortmund in the end because he thought that it was the right decision to make at this point in his career. Raiola said,

"I do not know if Manchester United are briefing this but if they are then they are covering their own loss and that I find strange and disappointing,"

"The club that had the most direct contact with him was Manchester United. They spoke to him the most. Everybody had the chance to talk to him in person. We let that happen especially when he knows Ole."

"Clearly [Haaland] felt that at this moment it was not the right step in his career. There is nothing against Manchester United or Ole."

"He chose Borussia Dortmund ahead of them and other clubs and I'm very happy because he is going to the club he wanted to go to and that is best for him right now. If he wanted to go to Manchester United I would have been obliged to take him to Manchester United but he did not."

Chelsea eying two strikers

According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport, Chelsea are looking at Timo Werner and Moussa Dembele as targets for the winter transfer window. The Blues are looking to strengthen their attack and want to sign one of the two aforementioned players.

Giroud wants Inter move

With just 6 months left in his contract, Olivier Giroud is attracting the interest of many clubs but his top preference is a move to Inter. The Frenchman is aware that he needs to play regularly if he is to make it to the France team for Euro 2020, which is why he is looking to move in the January window, according to Le10Sport.