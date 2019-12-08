Mikel Arteta will have to face apprentice-style interviews for Arsenal job

Parth Athale

Arteta is a likely candidate for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has emerged as a leading candidate to take over at The Emirates, but the job won't come easily to him. According to The Telegraph, he will have to go through a set of interviews to get the Arsenal job on a permanent basis. All the candidates will have to go through this, including interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.

Arteta is currently the assistant coach at Manchester City. He has worked under compatriot Pep Guardiola since 2016. Arteta was at Arsenal for five years during his playing career, which has played a part in his name being touted for the job.

When Arsene Wenger left the club in 2018, Arteta was in contention as well. The board went with Unai Emery, who was sacked last month. Now armed with two further years of experience, he is one of the favourites to take over.

It is believed that Raul Sanllehi and technical director Edu will take one interview. Director of football operations Huss Fahmy and managing director Vinai Venkatesham will also gauge the candidate, while major shareholder Stan Kroenke will have the final say on proceedings. Ljungberg's interim tenure has not gone smoothly and Arsenal have failed to win since he took over. They face West Ham on Monday, and a bad result there could speed up the process for Arteta.