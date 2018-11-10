AC Milan v Juventus: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions, Venue & Where To Watch Details
Juventus will be keen on keeping their unbeaten league record intact when they travel to Milan to face arch-rivals AC Milan after a loss to Manchester United in the Champions League ended their unbeaten start to the season.
AC Milan, on the other hand, come to the match on the back of a well-earned draw away from home at the Benito Villamarin, while a number of injuries to key players will surely dampen the chances of the side.
Milan v Juventus: Kick-off Information
Date: 11 November 2018
Time: 21:30 (local time), 01:00 (IST)
Venue: San Siro
Livestream: SonyLIV
Milan v Juventus: Team News
Gattuso is facing an injury crisis with first-team players like Jack Bonaventura, Mattia Caldara and Lucas Biglia all out injured while Mateo Musacchio and Hakan Calhanoglu where both forced off injured during the Europa League match against Real Betis.
Patrick Cutrone and Frank Kessie were also injured but continued to finish the match and remain doubtful for the clash against the Turin giants.
On the positive side, Gonzalo Higuain is expected to start against his former club after being injured last week in the match against Udinese.
Massimiliano Allegri is expected to welcome Mario Mandzukic back into the squad after the Croatian missed several matches due to injury. Emre Can is expected to sit this one out with injury while Douglas Costa picked up a slight knock in their previous match.
Milan v Juventus: Probable Line-up
AC Milan: Reina, Romagnoli, Zapata, Rodriguez, Laxalt, Bakayoko, Kessie, Suso, Borini, Higuain, Cutrone
Juventus: Szczesny, Sandro, Bonucci, Chiellini, Cancelo, Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi, Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo
Milan v Juventus: Form Guide
The last five official matches:
AC Milan: D-W-W-W-L
Juventus: L-W-W-W-D
Milan v Juventus: Head to Head
AC Milan: 94 wins
Juventus: 104 wins
Draws: 84
Milan v Juventus: Prediction
A number of injuries to key players have seen AC Milan struggling this season and the champions Juventus are expected to pile on the woes of the 7-time Champions League winners.
Prediction: AC Milan 1-3 Juventus