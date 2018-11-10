×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

AC Milan v Juventus: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions, Venue & Where To Watch Details

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Feature
19   //    10 Nov 2018, 08:16 IST

Can they maintain their unbeaten start to the league
Can they maintain their unbeaten start to the league

Juventus will be keen on keeping their unbeaten league record intact when they travel to Milan to face arch-rivals AC Milan after a loss to Manchester United in the Champions League ended their unbeaten start to the season.

AC Milan, on the other hand, come to the match on the back of a well-earned draw away from home at the Benito Villamarin, while a number of injuries to key players will surely dampen the chances of the side. 

Milan v Juventus: Kick-off Information

Date: 11 November 2018

Time: 21:30 (local time), 01:00 (IST)

Venue: San Siro

Livestream: SonyLIV

Milan v Juventus: Team News

Higuain is expected to line-up against his parent club
Higuain is expected to line-up against his parent club

Gattuso is facing an injury crisis with first-team players like Jack Bonaventura, Mattia Caldara and Lucas Biglia all out injured while Mateo Musacchio and Hakan Calhanoglu where both forced off injured during the Europa League match against Real Betis.

Patrick Cutrone and Frank Kessie were also injured but continued to finish the match and remain doubtful for the clash against the Turin giants.

On the positive side, Gonzalo Higuain is expected to start against his former club after being injured last week in the match against Udinese.

Massimiliano Allegri is expected to welcome Mario Mandzukic back into the squad after the Croatian missed several matches due to injury. Emre Can is expected to sit this one out with injury while Douglas Costa picked up a slight knock in their previous match. 

Milan v Juventus: Probable Line-up 

AC Milan: Reina, Romagnoli, Zapata, Rodriguez, Laxalt, Bakayoko, Kessie, Suso, Borini, Higuain, Cutrone

Juventus: Szczesny, Sandro, Bonucci, Chiellini, Cancelo, Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi, Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo

Milan v Juventus: Form Guide

The last five official matches:

AC Milan: D-W-W-W-L

Juventus: L-W-W-W-D 

Milan v Juventus: Head to Head

AC Milan: 94 wins

Juventus: 104 wins

Draws: 84

Milan v Juventus: Prediction

A number of injuries to key players have seen AC Milan struggling this season and the champions Juventus are expected to pile on the woes of the 7-time Champions League winners.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-3 Juventus

Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football AC Milan Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala Massimiliano Allegri Serie A Teams
Varun Nair
ANALYST
AC Milan confirm signing of Juventus defender
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 4
RELATED STORY
5 stars who played for AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan have bid accepted for Chelsea target
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo's astronomical salary at...
RELATED STORY
Reports: 3-player mega swap deal involving Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Rating the Transfer Window of Top Clubs- Seria A
RELATED STORY
Juventus: Cristiano and co. guide the club in a streak of...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Serie A is returning to its former glory
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
FT FRO FIO
1 - 1
 Frosinone vs Fiorentina
Today TOR PAR 07:30 PM Torino vs Parma
Today SPA CAG 10:30 PM SPAL vs Cagliari
Tomorrow GEN NAP 01:00 AM Genoa vs Napoli
Tomorrow ATA INT 05:00 PM Atalanta vs Internazionale
Tomorrow CHI BOL 07:30 PM Chievo vs Bologna
Tomorrow EMP UDI 07:30 PM Empoli vs Udinese
Tomorrow ROM SAM 07:30 PM Roma vs Sampdoria
Tomorrow SAS LAZ 10:30 PM Sassuolo vs Lazio
12 Nov MIL JUV 01:00 AM Milan vs Juventus
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us