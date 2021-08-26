Millwall vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

Millwall are set to host Blackpool on Saturday in game week five of the EFL Championship at the Den.

Millwall have performed rather poorly in the Championship so far this campaign. They are yet to win any of their four league games and currently sit 21st in the Championship.

The Lions began their Championship campaign with back-to-back draws against QPR and Blackburn Rovers. They then lost their following two games against Fulham and Cardiff City.

Despite their poor league form, Millwall have advanced to the third round of the EFL Cup after defeating Cambridge United 3-1 on Tuesday.

Like their hosts, Blackpool are one of four teams yet to win a game in the Championship so far. They began their campaign with a draw against Bristol City then lost their next two league games against Cardiff City and Coventry City before drawing against Bournemouth last time out.

Blackpool's woes compounded on Tuesday as the side crashed out of the EFL Cup. They are now on a run of four games without a win.

Millwall vs Blackpool Head-to-Head

Millwall and Blackpool have met 48 times in the past. The record between the sides is as close as it can be with Millwall winning 15 times. Blackpool have 16 wins while 17 of the games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in a League One clash back in 2016. Millwall won the game 3-0.

Millwall Form Guide: L-L-D-D

Blackpool Form Guide: D-L-L-D

Millwall vs Blackpool Team News

Millwall

Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson will both miss the game against Blackpool due to injury. All other players are available for selection.

Injured: Mason Bennett, Shaun Hutchinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackpool

Grant Ward, Gary Madine, Demetri Mitchell, Matthew Virtue-Thick and Kevin Stewart are all set to miss out on Saturday's clash due to injury.

💭 “Wardy now faces surgery so that’s going to be a lengthy period of time off.”



Neil Critchley confirms injury blow for Grant Ward:

⬇️https://t.co/4V0U58z384 pic.twitter.com/ecGOAO9bef — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) August 26, 2021

Injured: Grant Ward, Gary Madine, Demetri Mitchell, Matthew Virtue-Thick, Kevin Stewart

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Daniel Ballard, Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper; Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Leonard, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Scott Malone; George Saville, Jed Wallace, Benik Afobe

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell; Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Luke Garbutt; Josh Bowler, Kenneth Dougall, Reece James, Keshi Anderson, Tyreece John-Jules, Jerry Yates

Millwall vs Blackpool Prediction

Millwall are yet to win in the Championship and have been disappointing on every occasion. They will however be buoyed by their EFL Cup win in midweek and will hope to transfer that into the league.

Blackpool have won just one game in all competitions this campaign and are currently on a four-game winless run. Blackpool's defense has been the side's biggest issue as they have conceded eight goals in their last four games.

The poor league form of both sides should see them share the points.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Blackpool

