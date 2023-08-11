Millwall vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12, 2023 

Millwall host Bristol City at The Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday (August 12) on matchday two of the 2023-24 season, looking to continue their winning ways.

The Lions began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat of Middlesbrough last weekend, with Romain Esse scoring the only goal of the game in the 79th minute. Gary Rowett's side will look to make it two wins from two but are coming off a humiliating exit from the Carabao Cup.

Millwall were hammered 4-0 by Reading on Wednesday. A brace from Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, coupled with goals from Charlie Savage and Mamadi Camara, dumped the Lions out in the first round.

Meanwhile, Bristol commenced their league campaign with a 1-1 draw with Preston North End. Sam Bell's 47th-minute opener was cancelled out by Will Keane with just four minutes remaining as a share of the spoils ensued.

The Robins, though, recovered to beat Oxford United 5-1 in the Carabao Cup on Thursday. Harry Cornick's 15th-minute opener was cancelled out by Billy Bodin, 15 minutes later. However, a brace from Jason Knight and goals from Nahki Wells and Kal Naismith ensured an emphatic win.

Millwall vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Millwall have won five of their last eight league games against Bristol but drew goalless at The Den last season

Bristol are winless in four league trips to Millwall since a 2-1 win in April 2019 under Lee Johnson.

Millwall are looking to win their opening two league games in a season for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.

Only QPR (1) had fewer shots in the opening round of the Championship this season than Bristol (5)

Bristol manager Nigel Pearson has lost five of his last seven league visits to Millwall.

Millwall vs Bristol City Prediction

Millwall's record against Bristol in recent years has been great, but their defence was thoroughly exposed in their last game. The Robins will look to exploit that and might as well hold them to a draw.

Prediction: Millwall 2-2 Bristol

Millwall vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes